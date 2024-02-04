Expert forecasts US Fed’s first cut in May amid status quo decision

(MENAFN) According to an expert, the first interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve this year is anticipated to occur in May. The Federal Reserve recently opted to maintain its federal funds rate at its current level, within the target range of 5.25 percent to 5.5 percent, which stands as the highest level in over two decades.



During its recent meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) chose to keep the federal funds rate unchanged, as widely expected. However, the committee did not offer significant indications regarding the timing of potential interest rate reductions later in the year. This lack of clarity from the FOMC leaves uncertainty regarding the precise timing of any future adjustments to monetary policy. As such, market observers and analysts rely on expert opinions and economic indicators to anticipate potential shifts in interest rates and monetary policy direction in the coming months.



“(Fed) Chair (Jerome) Powell’s post-meeting press conference and commentary by several FOMC members prior to the meeting … all signaled that a March cut is unlikely,” Martin Wurm, who serves as a manager at Moody’s Analytics, informed a Turkish news agency.



He stated the FOMC “also emphasized that despite inflation moving towards a more desirable direction, it remains too high.”



“The FOMC removed the phrase ‘additional policy firming’ from its meeting statement, indicating that policymakers believe the federal funds rate has peaked for the current tightening cycle,” he further mentioned.



The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement underscored that it does not intend to decrease interest rates until it has attained "greater confidence" that inflation is progressing steadily towards the target rate of 2 percent.



Powell, in his post-meeting news conference, declared that the FOMC desires to observe the “continuation of more good (macroeconomic) data,” for instance six months of “good” inflation numbers.

