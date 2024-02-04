Saudi Arabia reduces output to boost prices, prioritizing strategy over supply

(MENAFN) The recent announcement by Saudi Arabia's national oil company, Aramco, to maintain its Maximum Sustainable Capacity (MSC) at 12 million barrels per day (bpd) instead of increasing it to 13 million bpd, has reverberated across global markets. This decision underscores Riyadh's inclination towards higher oil prices over increasing supply, a move that has implications for the global oil market dynamics.



As the world's largest crude oil exporter and a prominent figure within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Saudi Arabia has been actively reducing its oil production since 2022. The primary objective behind these production cuts is to stabilize and potentially elevate oil prices, thereby ensuring lucrative revenue streams from its crude exports.



The journey of production cuts began when persistently low oil prices prompted the OPEC+ group to implement a significant 2 million-bpd production cut in October 2022. Subsequently, in November of the same year, the group extended these cuts until the end of 2024.



In addition to the collective efforts, Saudi Arabia initiated its own voluntary cuts, reducing production by 500,000 bpd as part of the overall cuts totaling approximately 1.6 million bpd, which came into effect from May onwards.



Despite these concerted efforts to reduce supply, oil prices continued to experience downward pressure. Projections of a supply surplus in the first quarter of 2024 compelled the group to deepen production cuts further, with Saudi Arabia taking the lead. The country initially announced a 1 million bpd cut in July of the preceding year. Originally intended to last until the end of 2023, these cuts were eventually extended to cover the first quarter of the current year.



Data from OPEC's monthly oil market reports underscore the impact of Saudi Arabia's production cuts. Prior to the initiation of cuts in October 2022, Saudi Arabia's production stood at 10,991 bpd. By December 2023, this figure had dropped to 8,956 bpd, reflecting the significant reduction in output in response to market conditions and the collective efforts to balance supply and demand in the global oil market.

