LIVE UPDATES: Overnight Israeli Strikes Kill 92 In Rafah, Including Children Sheltered In Kindergarten

Doha, Qatar: Israeli forces have been intensifying attacks in Rafah amid drastic humanitarian conditions that Palestinians sheltering in the area are subjected to.

According to reports by Al Jazeera, Israeli drones and fighter jets could be heard overhead at midnight in Rafah, where two-thirds of Gaza's population has been taking refuge.

At dawn on Sunday in Rafah, a kindergarten where displaced people were sheltering was bombed by Israeli warplanes resulting in several casualties including two girls, and dozens of injuries, according to the Wafa news agency.

Palestinians taking refuge in Rafah are also undergoing medical pressure and a deep shortage of food and drinkable water, according to Al Jazeera correspondent Tareq Abu Azzoum.

Watch this page for more live updates:

[9:10am Doha Time] Ninety-two killed in Israeli attacks in Rafah: Gaza ministry

Gaza's health ministry has said that at least 92 Palestinians were killed overnight, including in an Israeli bombardment of a kindergarten in Rafah where displaced people had been sheltering.

Mourners gathered outside a local hospital in the morning to pray for the dead after another overnight of heavy destruction and deaths.

“The children were just sleeping and suddenly the bombardment happened. The bedroom fell on my children. God took one of my children and three escaped death,” resident Ahmad Bassam al-Jamal told the AFP news agency, his voice breaking.

“My child now is a martyr in heaven.”

Concerns over a potential Israeli ground incursion into the southern border city have mounted in recent days, with hundreds of thousands of displaced from other parts of Gaza seeking refuge in makeshift shelters and encampments.



Smoke rises over buildings amid Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on February 3, 2024. Photo by Mohammed ABED / AFP

[8:30am Doha Time] UN special rapporteur on UNRWA funding cuts

The humanitarian situation in Gaza is worsening, with more than 26,000 Palestinians killed and another 1.7 million displaced since October 7.

At least a dozen countries have announced they will be suspending funds for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) after Israel accused 12 of the agency's employees of participating in the October 7 attacks.

UNRWA has been a crucial provider of humanitarian aid in Gaza, so why, during a time of crisis and based only on allegations, have countries pulled their funding? What will happen to civilians who depend on the agency for survival?



A young boy carries empty jerricans in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on February 3, 2024. Photo by Mohammed ABED / AFP

[8am Doha Time] Deadly Israeli raid on kindergarten in Rafah: Wafa

Israeli warplanes bombed a kindergarten where displaced people were sheltering east of Rafah at dawn on Sunday, the Wafa news agency is reporting.

Several people, including two girls, were killed in the attack, and dozens of others were injured, Wafa reports, citing medical sources.

As Al Jazeera's Tareq Abu Azzoum reported earlier, Israeli attacks on the Al-Salam neighbourhood, east of Rafah, in the south of the Gaza Strip, have been intensifying as concern grows Israel will expand its ground invasion to Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians are sheltering in overcrowded conditions.



An injured man reacts upon identifying the body of his son killed in Israeli bombardment at the Najjar hospital in Rafah on February 3, 2024. Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP