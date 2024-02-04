QU's Human Nutrition Department Celebrates Successful Master's Thesis Defence Presentations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Human Nutrition Department at Qatar University (QU) recently hosted the Final Thesis Defence Presentations for its Master's students. The event marked an important milestone in the academic journey of two exceptional students who successfully defended their theses.

The event showcased the culmination of months of rigorous research and academic dedication by the students, covering a diverse range of topics in the field of human nutrition. The following students presented their theses and received commendations for their outstanding research: Haya Abu Hijleh, Thesis title: The Effect of Curcumin on Inflammation and Oxidative Stress Post Traumatic Brain Injury: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis. Main findings of the study: Curcumin may have the potential to decrease inflammation and oxidative stress after traumatic brain injury.

Also, Asma Ouagueni, Thesis Title: Omega-3 Supplementation in CABG Patients: Impact on ICU Stay and Hospital Stay: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis. The study findings suggest that administering omega-3 supplements orally before Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting surgery may reduce hospital stay.

These research projects have contributed to expanding our knowledge and understanding of critical issues in the field of human nutrition. The students' findings hold promise for addressing key challenges and advancing the field.

The successful defence presentations would not have been possible without the guidance and mentorship provided by the supervisors and the valuable insights shared by the esteemed committee members. Their expertise and support have been instrumental in shaping the students' research and academic growth.

The Human Nutrition Department at QU takes immense pride in the accomplishments of these exceptional students.