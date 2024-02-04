Fire In Shopping Complex, Six Soldiers Injured In J&K’S Kupwara

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 4 (IANS) Eight shops were destroyed and six soldiers injured in a fire at an Army shopping complex in J&K's Kupwara district.

Officials said the fire occurred in the shopping complex in Zangli area of the district during the night intervening February 3 and 4.

“Eight shops were gutted in this incident while six soldiers received minor injuries. The injured were given immediate medical treatment.

“The cause of the fire is being ascertained. Fire tenders prevented the blaze from spreading around,” officials said.

--IANS

sq/dpb