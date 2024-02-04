Russians Launch 37 Attacks On Kherson Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked Ukraine's southern Kherson region 37 times in the past 24 hours, firing 92 shells.
Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
The Russians attacked the region with mortars, artillery, rocket launchers, aircraft and drones.
In particular, Russian troops fired 13 shells at Kherson.
The enemy targeted residential areas in the region's towns and villages. No civilian casualties were recorded.
