Russian Invaders Shell Two Communities In Mykolaiv Region, Damage Houses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders shelled the Kutsurub and Ochakiv communities in Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv region on February 3, damaging houses.

Vitalii Kim, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Yesterday, on February 3, at 08:46, 10:51 and 11:00, artillery shelling and enemy FPV drones were recorded in the settlements of the Kutsurub community. Enemy artillery damaged private houses in the village of Dmytrivka. No one was hurt," the post said.

On February 3, the enemy launched four artillery strikes at the water area of the Ochakiv community.

At 17:23, the town of Ochakiv came under artillery fire. No casualties were recorded.