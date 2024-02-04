One Wounded In Russian Attacks On 25 Settlements In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked 25 settlements in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region with artillery, mortars and aircraft on February 3, wounding a civilian and damaging an enterprise.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

Seventeen settlements in the region came under artillery and mortar fire from the Russian army, among them Kozacha Lopan, Ohirtseve, Mala Vovcha, Pishchane, Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, and Kotliarivka.

Eight towns and villages were hit by Russian air strikes, including Budarky, Kolodiazne, Hryhorivka, Kupiansk, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Tabaivka, and Pishchane.

At around 13:00, in Okhrymivka, Chuhuiv district, enemy shelling damaged the property of an agricultural enterprise, including hangars, agricultural machinery, and warehouses. No casualties were recorded.

At around 14:00, Russian troops attacked Hryhorivka, Kupiansk district. According to preliminary reports, the invaders used two guided aerial bombs. The enemy strike damaged the windows and roofs of two private houses and wounded a 26-year-old civilian. The victim was hospitalized.

At around 15:00, the Russians shelled Kotliarivka in the Kupiansk district with mortars. There were no casualties.