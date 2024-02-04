Azerbaijani Artist Gives Concert On Occasion Of Youth Day In California

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The soloist of the Dresden Symphony Orchestra, member of the Norwegian Musicians' Union, laureate of international competitions, Shabnam Huseyn performed a concert program on the occasion of Azerbaijan Youth Day in San Jose, California, USA.

According to Azernews, members of the community living in San Jose participated in the night, which was organized with the support of the State Committee on Diaspora Affairs and the organization of the Northern California Azerbaijani Cultural Society.

At night, the national anthems of Azerbaijan and the United States were played, and the dear memory of our martyrs who died for the territorial integrity of our country was commemorated with a minute of silence.

Ramiz Dashdamirov, consul of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles, said in his speech that Azerbaijan Youth Day, established by the decree signed by the great leader Heydar Aliyev in 1997, is a high appreciation for the role of our youth in society. R. Dashdamirov noted that today our young people living all over the world work confidently in all fields and represent our country with their Azerbaijani identity. The diplomat specially noted that President Ilham Aliyev always treats the youth of Azerbaijan with great attention and care, and that he attaches special importance to the measures implemented in the direction of solving their problems.

Hamid Azeri, the founder of the North Azerbaijan Cultural Society, and community activists spoke at the evening.

Later, the guests were treated to folk songs performed by Shabnam Huseyn, an Azerbaijani musician working in the United States.