Azerbaijani Artist Gives Concert On Occasion Of Youth Day In California

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
The soloist of the Dresden Symphony Orchestra, member of the
Norwegian Musicians' Union, laureate of international competitions,
Shabnam Huseyn performed a concert program on the occasion of
Azerbaijan Youth Day in San Jose, California, USA.
According to Azernews, members of the community living in San
Jose participated in the night, which was organized with the
support of the State Committee on Diaspora Affairs and the
organization of the Northern California Azerbaijani Cultural
Society.
At night, the national anthems of Azerbaijan and the United
States were played, and the dear memory of our martyrs who died for
the territorial integrity of our country was commemorated with a
minute of silence.
Ramiz Dashdamirov, consul of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan
in Los Angeles, said in his speech that Azerbaijan Youth Day,
established by the decree signed by the great leader Heydar Aliyev
in 1997, is a high appreciation for the role of our youth in
society. R. Dashdamirov noted that today our young people living
all over the world work confidently in all fields and represent our
country with their Azerbaijani identity. The diplomat specially
noted that President Ilham Aliyev always treats the youth of
Azerbaijan with great attention and care, and that he attaches
special importance to the measures implemented in the direction of
solving their problems.
Hamid Azeri, the founder of the North Azerbaijan Cultural
Society, and community activists spoke at the evening.
Later, the guests were treated to folk songs performed by
Shabnam Huseyn, an Azerbaijani musician working in the United
States.
MENAFN04022024000195011045ID1107806628
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.