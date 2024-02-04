Azerbaijani Railways Reveals Its Investments In 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In 2023, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC invested 35 million AZN
($20.58 million) by optimizing costs and ensuring additional
income, Azernews reports citing the company.
“One of the main achievements of the joint-stock company is
large investment projects using its own funds. Last year, due to
investments, 16 km of rails were replaced, 22 km of tracks were
overhauled at the stations of Keshla, Bilajari, Yeni
Surakhany-Surakhany, Yeni Surakhany-Hovsan, the port of Zira was
connected to the railway network for the first time, the roads of
the Bilajari sorting park began to be restored for the first time
since the 1960s,” the company said.
It should be noted that Azerbaijan Railways is the national
state-owned rail transport operator in the Republic of Azerbaijan.
The 2,918 km (1,813 mi), 1,520 mm ( 4 ft 1127⁄32 in) gauge network
is electrified at 3 kV (3,000 V) DC. The headquarters of the
Azerbaijan Railways is in the capital Baku.
