US CENTCOM Destroys Anti-Ship Cruise Missile In Yemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (KUNA) -- the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Sunday that their forces have destroyed a Houthi anti-ship cruise missile in Yemen.

US CENTCOM said on their account on X platform that "On Feb. 4, at approximately 4 a.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command forces conducted a strike in self-defense against a Houthi anti-ship cruise missile prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea."

It added, "The US forces identified the cruise missile in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined it presented an imminent threat to U.S. Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region."

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had announced on Saturday the launch of air strikes on Houthi military targets in Yemen, stating that "U.S. Central Command forces, alongside UK Armed Forces and with the support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, and New Zealand, conducted strikes against 36 Houthi targets at 13 locations in Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist-controlled areas of Yemen."

He said in a press release, "These Iranian-backed Houthi targets included multiple underground storage facilities, command and control, missile systems, UAV storage and operations sites, radars, and helicopters."

He explained, "These strikes are intended to degrade Houthi capabilities used to continue their reckless and unlawful attacks on U.S. and U.K. ships as well as international commercial shipping in the Red Sea, Bab Al-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden.

Austin affirmed that this collaborative operation sent a clear message to the Houthi that they would bear more consequences of their illegal attacks on navy ships. (end)

