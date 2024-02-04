US Dollar Rises To KD 0.307, EUR Down To KD 0.331

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 4 (KUNA) -- The exchange rate of the US Dollar on Sunday rose to KD 0.307, while the Euro dropped to KD 0.331, compared to Thursday's prices, said the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK). The CBK added in its daily bulletin that the Pound Sterling dropped to KD 0.388, Swiss Franc to KD 0.355 and the Japanese Yen to KD 0.002. (end) mka

