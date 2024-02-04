ASPIRE For Lung Cancer Consortium Launched To Address The Growing Burden Of Lung Cancer In Asia-Pacific

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 February 2024 - On World Cancer Day, a consortium called the Asia Pacific Policy Review and Engagement for Lung Cancer, known as ASPIRE, officially launches to tackle lung cancer, one of the leading causes of cancer deaths in the Asia-Pacific region. The group will work with governments, agencies, NGOs and patient groups to improve health outcomes for lung cancer patients in Asia Pacific.

Lung cancer has a significant health and economic impact in the region. It is the most prevalent cancer, accounting for about 1 million deaths per year, and projected to rise to over 1.8 million by 2040.1

Access to screening, diagnosis and treatment for lung cancer varies in each country, where the local challenges are often unique. ASPIRE for Lung Cancer aims to improve access across the region by bringing multi-disciplinary experts together and advocating for policy changes tailored to local needs.

As part of this effort, a plan to sign a Memorandum of Understanding for collaborations with the Asia Pacific Coalition Against Lung Cancer (APCLC) has been made. The APCLC, being a multidisciplinary group led by physicians and other stakeholders, provides academic insights, clinical perspectives and expertise in conducting studies in the APAC region.

'Lung cancer is often diagnosed at a late stage, when treatment options are limited and survival is poorest', says Dr. Herbert Loong, Associate Professor in the Department of Clinical Oncology, The Chinese University of Hong Kong and Chair of APCLC. 'With advancements in technologies for early detection of lung cancer and significantly improved treatment outcomes, our aim is to increase public awareness and to encourage governments around the APAC region to prioritize this disease. Achieving this aim requires coordinated efforts from multiple stakeholders. We are eager to synergise our efforts with like-minded collaborators such as ASPIRE to move this agenda forward'.

Launched on World Cancer Day, ASPIRE underscores a commitment to advocate for enhanced overall care, promote public and patient awareness, and encourage governments to prioritize and bridge the existing gaps in lung cancer services. In alignment with the World Cancer Day 2024 campaign theme, 'Close the care gap,' ASPIRE for Lung Cancer aims to make a substantial contribution to addressing the disparities in accessing quality lung cancer services.

Advocating for prioritization of lung cancer in government action plans and budgets

Engaging in multilateral consortium efforts to improve screening, diagnosis, treatment, and care

Mobilizing resources for evidence generation and policy implementation Provide a platform for policy discussions and campaigns on lung cancer

ASPIRE for Lung Cancer is supported by five funding members: Amgen, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Roche Diagnostics, and Siemens Healthineers. The secretariat is managed by EquiHealth, a non-profit specializing in engagements across the healthcare ecosystem.Will Brown, ASPIRE Director at EquiHealth says: 'Despite being the highest burden cancer in Asia, we often see lung cancer being deprioritized in policy and funding decisions. Advancements across the patient care continuum, from prevention and screening, through to diagnosis and treatment, mean that more can be done for lung cancer patients with the right policy approach. We're proud to be kicking off the ASPIRE initiative and look forward to partnering with more like-minded organizations to drive the lung cancer policy agenda in APAC.'To commemorate this milestone, ASPIRE for Lung Cancer will host an Official Launch Event on 20th February, 2024 in Singapore. This Launch Event will serve as a platform to underscore its goals, share insights, and lay the groundwork for collaborative efforts.ASPIRE for Lung Cancer is grateful for the support received thus far and eagerly anticipates making a positive impact on lung cancer patients in the Asia-Pacific region.For more information on ASPIRE for Lung Cancer, please visit:Website :LinkedIn:

