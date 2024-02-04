Turkey’s exports surge to record high level of USD20.3B

(MENAFN) Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat revealed on Friday that Turkey’s exports surged to a record level of USD20.03 billion in January, marking a notable 3.6 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Speaking at a news conference held in Istanbul, Bolat also highlighted a significant decline in the country's imports, which dropped by 22 percent in January when juxtaposed with figures from the corresponding month in the previous year, totaling USD26.2 billion.



Bolat further emphasized that Turkey’s foreign trade gap experienced a remarkable reduction, narrowing by 57 percent in January on a year-on-year basis. This encouraging trend reflects positive developments in the country's trade balance, indicating a more favorable economic outlook. Additionally, the minister underscored the improvement in the export-import coverage ratio, which surged by 18.9 percentage points to reach 76.4 percent in the first month of 2024.



The latest statistics provided by the Turkish Trade Ministry demonstrate a robust performance in Turkey’s export sector, coupled with a notable contraction in imports, resulting in a healthier trade balance for the nation. These developments may contribute positively to Turkey’s overall economic resilience and stability, fostering confidence among investors and stakeholders in the country's economic prospects moving forward.

