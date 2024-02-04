Turkish shares open Friday’s session with gains

(MENAFN) On Friday, the Turkish benchmark stock index, BIST 100, commenced trading at 8,711.84 points, marking a gain of 0.76 percent or 65.72 points compared to the previous day's close. This positive opening followed Thursday's session where the BIST 100 index surged by 1.76 percent, reaching a historically high level of 8,646.12 points. Notably, the daily transaction volume during Thursday's trading amounted to 113 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately USD3.73 billion.



In terms of currency exchange rates, the US dollar to Turkish lira (USD/TRY) rate was recorded at 30.4560 as of 10:25 a.m. local time (GMT0725), while the euro to Turkish lira (EUR/TRY) rate stood at 33.1560. Meanwhile, the British pound to Turkish lira (GBP/TRY) rate was noted at 38.8380.



The price of gold remained steady, with one ounce priced at USD2,074.05, reflecting ongoing investor interest in the precious metal amid economic uncertainties and inflationary pressures. Additionally, the barrel price of Brent oil hovered around USD79.25, indicating relatively stable conditions in the global oil market. These market indicators provide insights into the dynamics influencing investor sentiment and economic trends within Turkey and across international markets.

