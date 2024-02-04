Fitch Ratings: reduction in shipping via Red Sea alters cargo volumes to other terminals

(MENAFN) Fitch Ratings reported on Thursday that the reduction in shipping via the Red Sea and the rerouting of vessels around Africa has resulted in a redistribution of volumes from ports in the affected region to terminals situated in the United Arab Emirates and Africa.



"Re-routing and a decline in shipping capacity between Europe and the Far East are leading to losses in volumes for the ports on the Red Sea coast and near the Suez Canal and creating congestion in the terminals alongside alternative routes," it stated in a release.



"Transshipment volumes of port operators in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye are particularly affected, while origin and destination (O&D) shipments are more stable, supported by transportation demand from hinterland areas that are difficult to satisfy using alternative routes," it continued.



Fitch Ratings noted that it anticipates the disruptions in shipping through the Red Sea to be temporary, largely due to efforts by a US-led coalition to establish safe transit routes for commercial vessels in the area. However, the agency cautioned that prolonged disruptions could exacerbate supply chain pressures and lead to more severe operational consequences.



The disruptions stem from Yemen's Houthi group targeting commercial vessels in the Red Sea, particularly those bound for Israel, since November. The attacks are purportedly aimed at pressuring Israel to cease its military actions in the Gaza Strip. In response, the US and UK have launched retaliatory airstrikes against targets within Yemen.



The Red Sea serves as one of the world's most heavily utilized sea routes for transporting oil and fuel shipments, underscoring the significance of ensuring safe passage through the region for global maritime commerce. As efforts continue to address the security challenges in the area, the resilience of supply chains and the stability of maritime operations remain critical considerations for stakeholders navigating these complex geopolitical dynamics.

