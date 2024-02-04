Publicis to compensate USD350M to settle opioid crisis in US

(MENAFN) Publicis, the French advertising and public relations firm, revealed on Thursday its decision to settle claims related to its marketing activities for drug manufacturers, which were allegedly linked to the opioid crisis in the United States. The settlement amount agreed upon by Publicis amounts to USD350 million.



This agreement reflects the firm's acknowledgment of its role in the marketing and promotion of opioid drugs, which have been associated with contributing to the widespread opioid epidemic across the United States.



"A comprehensive resolution has been reached with all 50 State Attorneys General, the District of Columbia, and certain U.S. Territories related to past work undertaken for opioid manufacturers primarily by former advertising agency Rosetta, bringing to a close almost three years of discussions," the firm stated in a release.



Publicis Health has disclosed that its insurers have compensated it for USD130 million of the settlement amount.



According to a statement from the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, Publicis collaborated with Purdue Pharma between 2010 and 2019 to develop marketing campaigns and materials promoting opioids, including OxyContin, Butrans, and Hysingla. The statement further alleges that Publicis was involved in creating advertisements and materials, such as pamphlets and brochures, that portrayed OxyContin as safe and resistant to abuse, despite the claim being false.



"For a decade, Publicis helped opioid manufacturers like Purdue Pharma convince doctors to overprescribe opioids, directly fueling the opioid crisis and causing the devastation of communities nationwide," declared Attorney General James. "No amount of money can compensate for lives lost and addiction suffered, but with this agreement, Publicis will cease their illegal behavior and pay USD350 million to help our communities rebuild."



This settlement marks the initial resolution involving an advertising agency's involvement in the opioid crisis. New York State is set to receive approximately USD19.2 million from the agreement. These funds will be allocated towards opioid abatement, treatment, and prevention efforts within the state.

