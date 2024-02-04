Manufacturing PMI in US sees notable increase in January

(MENAFN) According to a report released by global data provider S&P Global on Thursday, the US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) experienced a notable increase in January, suggesting the most robust improvement in operating conditions since September 2022.



The PMI is a widely tracked indicator that measures the activity level of purchasing managers in the manufacturing sector, providing insights into the overall health and performance of the manufacturing industry. The latest figures indicate that the index surged by 2.8 points to reach 50.7 in January, marking a significant uptick from 47.9 recorded in December. This positive momentum comes after two consecutive months of decline, signifying a turnaround in the sector's performance.



Market expectations for the PMI were slightly surpassed, with the index surpassing the anticipated figure of 50.3. In the context of the PMI, a reading above 50 signifies expansion in the manufacturing sector, indicating growth and increased activity levels among purchasing managers.



Conversely, a reading below 50 indicates contraction, reflecting a decline in manufacturing activity. Therefore, the increase in the PMI for January suggests a strengthening and expansionary phase for the US manufacturing sector, providing a favorable outlook for economic growth and industrial output in the coming months.



"The opening month of 2024 saw an improvement in the health of the US manufacturing sector for the first time since April 2023," the report mentioned.



"Greater new orders and stronger output expectations for the year ahead spurred firms to hire workers, as employment rose for the first time since last September," it continued.

