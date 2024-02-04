Fitch Ratings anticipates increased default rates in US, Europe in 2024

(MENAFN) Fitch Ratings announced on Thursday its anticipation of increased default rates in both the United States and Europe throughout the current year. This projection suggests a potential uptick in the number of entities failing to meet their financial obligations in these regions. The reasons behind this expectation could vary and may include factors such as economic conditions, market dynamics, and other external pressures impacting businesses and borrowers.



"Fitch Ratings believes highly levered loan and bond issuers across the U.S. and European markets will struggle to participate in the anticipated primary market recovery during 1Q24, as high interest costs continue to erode cash flows amid slower economic growth," it stated in a release.



Fitch Ratings highlighted that declining operational performance and the escalation of input costs, including wage inflation, have contributed to liquidity constraints within the United States. These challenges are posing obstacles to companies' efforts to pursue growth initiatives effectively.



"In Europe, issuers in the consumer discretionary sector, interest-rate sensitive sectors such as real estate, or margin-pressured sectors like telecom are the most vulnerable and likely to contribute to higher bond and loan default rates in 2024," the declaration mentioned.



Fitch forecasts an increase in bond and loan defaults to approximately 4 percent in Europe for the current year. In the United States, the rating agency expects default rates across leveraged loans and high yield to vary between 3.5 percent and 4.5 percent throughout 2024.

