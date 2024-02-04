IMF gives approval for immediate disbursement of USD4.7B to Argentina

(MENAFN) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has given its approval for an immediate disbursement of USD4.7 billion to Argentina. This financial support aims to bolster policy measures geared towards reinstating macroeconomic stability within the country.



The decision follows the completion of the IMF's seventh review of the extended arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility specifically designated for Argentina. With this recent disbursement, the total funds provided under the arrangement amount to approximately USD40.6 billion, as stated in a release issued on Wednesday.



In addition to the disbursement, the IMF's board has sanctioned an extension of the arrangement through December 31, 2024. This move reflects the IMF's commitment to assisting Argentina in its efforts to navigate and stabilize its economic landscape.



"Following completion of the last reviews, Argentina’s already large imbalances and distortions grew more acute, and the program went significantly off track, reflecting the inconsistent policies of the previous government," sttaed IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.



"The agreed ambitious stabilization plan is centered on the establishment of a strong fiscal anchor that ends all central bank financing of the government," she further mentioned.

