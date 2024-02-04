Zoom plans to reduce workforce by 2 percent, to focus on AI

(MENAFN) According to reports on Thursday, Zoom Video Communications announced plans to reduce its workforce by approximately 2 percent and shift its focus towards artificial intelligence (AI). This decision by the American communications tech firm will affect around 150 employees, with Zoom aiming to fill new positions in critical areas such as AI.



In 2023, Zoom had previously announced its intention to cut approximately 1,300 jobs, which accounted for roughly 15 percent of its workforce at the time.



Following the news, Zoom's shares experienced a modest increase of 0.23 percent in after-hours trading on the Nasdaq, after closing Thursday with a gain of 0.37 percent.



Zoom's usage witnessed a significant surge during the coronavirus pandemic, driven by the increased demand for remote work, social interactions, and distance education. Its mobile app even ranked as the fifth most downloaded in 2020.



In the US technology sector, numerous companies have been downsizing since the final quarter of the previous year, grappling with lower income and declining advertisement revenue. Major players like PayPal, Uber, Reddit, Disney, 3M, Amazon, Yahoo, Affirm, Dell, IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce, and Google's parent company, Alphabet, have implemented significant layoffs, affecting thousands of workers.

