Meta’s income surges by 201 percent in 2023 Q4

(MENAFN) Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, reported a remarkable surge in income during the fourth quarter of 2023, as disclosed in its financial results statement released on Thursday. The company, which also holds ownership of Instagram and WhatsApp, witnessed its net income more than triple, reaching USD14 billion for the three-month period ending December 31. This figure marks a substantial increase from USD4.65 billion reported during the same period in 2022, representing a massive gain of 201 percent.



In addition to the significant rise in net income, Meta Platforms experienced a notable increase in revenue, which climbed by 25 percent year-on-year to reach USD40.11 billion. This surge in revenue, up from USD32.16 billion reported during the corresponding period, underscores the company's strong performance and continued growth across its various platforms and services.



Meta Platforms' robust financial results reflect its ability to navigate the evolving landscape of social media and digital communication, solidifying its position as a leading player in the industry.



"We had a good quarter as our community and business continue to grow," Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated in the release. "We've made a lot of progress on our vision for advancing AI and the metaverse."



Meta Platforms also succeeded in reducing its costs and expenses by 8 percent to USD23.73 billion from USD25.76 billion during the same period.



Furthermore, Meta made an additional announcement regarding its first-ever dividend payment of USD0.50 per share of its outstanding common stock, encompassing both Class A and Class B common stocks. The dividend is scheduled to be paid on March 26 to shareholders.



"We intend to pay a cash dividend on a quarterly basis going forward, subject to market conditions and approval by our board of directors," the release added.



With Meta Platforms reporting strong financial results, its stock price surged by 14.4 percent to USD451.75 per share during after-hours trading on the Nasdaq. This significant increase came after the stock closed Thursday at USD394.78 per share.

