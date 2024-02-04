Amazon reports 14 percent growth in financial performance for 2023 Q4

(MENAFN) Amazon, the US-based global e-commerce giant, reported significant growth in its financial performance for the fourth quarter of 2023, according to its financial results statement released on Thursday. Net sales surged by 14 percent to USD170 billion, up from USD149.2 billion in the same period of 2022. Additionally, net income experienced a remarkable increase, soaring to USD10.6 billion from USD0.3 billion during the corresponding period.



Looking at the full year of 2023, Amazon's net sales continued to demonstrate strong growth, rising by 12 percent to USD574.8 billion compared to USD514.0 billion in 2022. The company's net income for the full year stood at USD30.4 billion, marking a substantial improvement from a net loss of USD2.7 billion in 2022.



These impressive financial results underscore Amazon's resilience and ability to capitalize on the evolving landscape of e-commerce and digital services, solidifying its position as a dominant player in the global marketplace.



"This Q4 was a record-breaking Holiday shopping season and closed out a robust 2023 for Amazon," CEO Andy Jassy stated in the declaration.



Amazon has forecasted net sales between USD138 billion and USD143.5 billion for the first quarter of the current year. This projection implies a growth rate ranging from 8 percent to 13 percent compared to the first quarter of 2023.



Following the announcement of its robust financial performance and optimistic outlook, Amazon's stock price experienced a significant surge of 5.63 percent in after-hours trading on the Nasdaq. This remarkable increase reflects investors' positive response to the company's continued growth trajectory and solid prospects for the future.

