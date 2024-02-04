European stocks end Thursday’s session 0.37 percent lower

(MENAFN) On Thursday, European stocks concluded the trading session with losses across major indices. The STOXX Europe 600, encompassing approximately 90 percent of the market capitalization of European markets spanning 17 countries, experienced a downturn, closing at 483.86, marking a decline of 1.81 points or 0.37 percent.



In the United Kingdom, the FTSE 100 index retreated by 8.41 points or 0.11 percent, closing at 7,622. Similarly, Germany's DAX 30 witnessed a decline of 44 points or 0.26 percent, settling at 16,859 by the end of the trading day.



France's CAC 40 emerged as the weakest performer among European indices, plunging by 68 points or 0.89 percent to conclude the session at 7,588. Meanwhile, Italy's FTSE MIB dropped by 55 points or 0.18 percent, reaching 30,689 at the close of trading.



Spain's IBEX 35 index also experienced a decline, shedding 63 points or 0.63 percent to stand at 10,014 as the trading day came to an end. These downward movements reflect the broader trends and sentiments prevailing in the European markets on Thursday.

