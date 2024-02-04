America thinks Iranian-manufactured drones behind fatal assault

(MENAFN) In a development that has heightened tensions in the Middle East, Washington has asserted that the drone responsible for the deadly attack on a remote United States outpost in Jordan, resulting in the deaths of three American soldiers and numerous injuries, was manufactured by Iran. According to United States officials who spoke to Reuters on Thursday, the United States is now contemplating a sustained bombing campaign against Iran-aligned militias in Iraq and Syria in retaliation.



The drone attack occurred over the weekend and marked a tragic milestone as it was the first time American lives were lost following months of attacks on United States bases in the region by various militant groups expressing solidarity with Hamas.



Analysis of fragments from the blast site led United States analysts to conclude that the drone had Iranian origins, although specific details about the model remain undisclosed. The White House has attributed the attack to the 'Islamic Resistance,' an umbrella group comprising Iranian-armed militias operating across Iraq and Syria. Despite this, President Joe Biden explicitly held Tehran accountable, stating, "in the sense that they’re supplying the weapons to the people who did it."



Responding to Reuters' report on Thursday, United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin remarked that the Pentagon is still conducting forensic examinations on the drone. Austin added, "most of the drones that are in the region have a connection with Iran."



Iran, however, denies any involvement in orchestrating the attack. The Foreign Ministry in Tehran issued a statement on Monday asserting that the militias responsible "do not take orders from the Islamic Republic of Iran."



As the United States contemplates its response and weighs the option of a sustained military campaign, the incident has escalated concerns over the geopolitical dynamics in the region.



The situation underscores the complex web of relationships involving various armed groups and regional powers, with potential repercussions on the already fragile security landscape in the Middle East.







