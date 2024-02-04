Apple experiences revenue growth for initial time in 1 year

(MENAFN) Apple, the US-based global tech giant, experienced revenue growth for the first time in a year, marking a significant milestone, as it announced in its financial results statement released on Thursday. The company achieved an all-time revenue record in its Services division.



During the October-December period of 2023, Apple reported quarterly revenue of USD119.6 billion, marking a 2 percent increase compared to the same period the previous year. Additionally, quarterly earnings surged by 16 percent year-on-year, reflecting the company's continued strength and resilience in the market.



"Today Apple is reporting revenue growth for the December quarter fueled by iPhone sales, and an all-time revenue record in Services," CEO Tim Cook stated in the declaration.



Apple's CEO highlighted that the company's installed base of active devices has exceeded 2.2 billion, reaching an all-time high across all product lines and geographic segments. This substantial user base underscores Apple's widespread global presence and popularity among consumers.



Despite the strong financial results and the positive announcement regarding its active device base, Apple shares experienced a 1.43 percent decline in after-hours trading, reflecting the complexity of market reactions and investor sentiments.



Furthermore, Apple unveiled more than 600 new applications developed for Apple Vision Pro, its innovative mixed reality headset. This move underscores Apple's commitment to expanding its ecosystem and advancing technology in the realm of mixed reality and augmented experiences.



"With more than 600 new spatial experiences to explore in the all-new App Store, alongside more than 1 million compatible apps across iOS and iPadOS, users can discover a wide array of apps that expand the boundaries of what’s possible," Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, said in a separate statement.



"These incredible apps will change how we experience entertainment, music and games; spark our imaginations with new ways to learn and explore; unlock productivity like never before; and so much more," she further mentioned.

MENAFN04022024000045015839ID1107806583