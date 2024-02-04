News agency: Israel approves ceasefire agreement

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Israel has reportedly accepted a ceasefire proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict with Hamas, as reported by Al Jazeera on Thursday. The Qatari Foreign Ministry played a key role in mediating the negotiations between the two parties, along with Egyptian diplomats, during talks in Paris over the weekend.



According to sources, both Israel and Hamas left the French capital with a commitment to review and further discuss the proposed ceasefire plan. By Thursday evening, a potential deal seemed to be within reach, with Israel providing initial positive confirmation, and Hamas responding in what was described as a "positive atmosphere."



The ceasefire proposal outlines a three-stage plan, as shared by Hamas in a statement reported by Reuters earlier in the week. The initial phase involves a 40-day cessation of hostilities, during which Hamas is expected to release female civilians, children, and elderly individuals currently held captive. Additionally, large-scale deliveries of food and medicine into Gaza would resume during this period.



Subsequent stages of the ceasefire plan include the handover of captive Israeli soldiers and the return of the bodies of Israeli troops by Hamas. In exchange, further aid deliveries and the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails are anticipated. Throughout these stages, both sides commit to a halt in military operations.



"We are awaiting their response," stated a spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Ministry on Thursday evening, emphasizing the importance of cooperation and negotiations to achieve a lasting resolution. The militants, in their statement, indicated that the number of Palestinian prisoners to be freed would be subject to negotiation.



As the international community watches closely, hopes are high that this ceasefire agreement could mark a significant step towards peace in the region. The implementation of the proposed plan would not only bring a temporary halt to hostilities but also address humanitarian concerns, providing relief to the affected civilian populations in the conflict-stricken areas.





