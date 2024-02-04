US stock exchanges see major gains on Thursday’s session

(MENAFN) On Thursday, major gains were observed in US stock exchanges as they rebounded from the Federal Reserve's indication the day before that a March interest rate cut is improbable. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 369 points (0.97 percent) to close at 38,519, the S&P 500 surged by 60 points (1.25 percent) to reach 4,906, and the Nasdaq, dominated by tech stocks, rose by 197 points (1.3 percent) to 15,361.



During the Wednesday meeting, the Federal Reserve, as anticipated, maintained its federal funds rate within the 5.25 percent-5.5 percent target range—the highest level in 23 years. Chair Jerome Powell, in the post-meeting press conference, expressed concerns about persistently high inflation, stating that progress to mitigate it is uncertain, and the future course of action remains unpredictable.



"If we saw inflation being stickier or higher, (that) would argue for moving later," he stated, continuing that "if inflation were to surprise by moving back up, we would have to respond to that."



The VIX volatility index, commonly referred to as the fear index, saw a 3.3 percent decline to 13.88. The 10-year US Treasury yield dropped 2.3 percent to 3.872 percent.



The dollar index experienced a 0.2 percent decrease, reaching 103.08, while the euro strengthened by 0.5 percent to USD1.0873 against the greenback.



In the precious metals market, gold rose by 0.7 percent to USD2,054 per ounce, and silver saw a 1 percent increase to USD23.18.



Conversely, oil prices witnessed a decline of more than 2 percent, with the global benchmark Brent crude slipping by 2.1 percent to USD78.88 per barrel and the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude dropping by 2.5 percent to USD73.94.

MENAFN04022024000045015839ID1107806581