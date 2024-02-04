Poll shows Biden receiving great support from female voters

(MENAFN) In a striking turn of events, a recent Quinnipiac University poll has unveiled a notable shift in the dynamics of the 2024 presidential race, placing incumbent Democrat Joe Biden in the lead over Republican candidate Donald Trump. The survey, released on Wednesday, indicates that Biden has gained a 50-44 advantage in a hypothetical one-on-one matchup with Trump, a noteworthy change from the essentially tied scenario of 47-46 in Biden's favor just a month ago.



The key factor contributing to this significant shift is the overwhelming support Biden has garnered from female voters. According to the poll, female voters now favor Biden by a substantial 58-36 margin, a notable increase from the 53-41 margin recorded in December.



Conversely, the preferences of male voters have remained relatively stable, with Trump maintaining a 53-42 lead, compared to 51-41 in the previous poll.



Quinnipiac polling analyst Tim Malloy highlighted the pivotal role played by the gender demographic in shaping the current landscape of the presidential race. "Propelled by female voters in just the past few weeks, the head-to-head tie with Trump morphs into a modest lead for Biden," noted Malloy. This shift underscores the evolving dynamics within the electorate, particularly among women, who appear to be increasingly favoring the Democratic incumbent.



However, when the poll expands to include other candidates on the ballot in November, the race becomes tighter. Biden secures 39 percent support, while Trump garners 37 percent. Notably, independent and third-party candidates, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Cornel West, and Jill Stein, collectively attract the support of 14 percent, 3 percent, and 2 percent of voters, respectively.



The findings from the Quinnipiac University poll offer a glimpse into the changing landscape of the 2024 presidential race, emphasizing the significance of gender dynamics and the potential influence of additional candidates on the electoral landscape. As the political landscape continues to evolve, the survey results provide valuable insights into the preferences of voters, setting the stage for a closely watched and highly competitive presidential contest in the coming months.







