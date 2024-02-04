Cop Shoots Himself Dead In Jammu

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Feb 4 (IANS) A local policeman allegedly shot himself dead on Sunday in J&K's Jammu city.
Official sources said that selection grade constable, Iqbal Hussain, was found dead with a bullet injury at Nawabad police station late Saturday evening.
"Preliminary investigation revealed that the constable has used his service rifle to take the extreme step.
"He belonged to Poonch district. Further investigation and medico-legal formalities are being completed," the sources said.
--IANS
sq/svn
MENAFN04022024000231011071ID1107806576
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.