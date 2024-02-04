America consents attacks on ‘Iranian targets’

(MENAFN) In a significant development, anonymous United States officials have revealed plans for a series of strikes on "Iranian personnel and facilities" in Iraq and Syria, a response to a recent deadly attack on American troops in Jordan, according to a report by CBS News on Thursday. Tehran has responded with a vow to retaliate should its people or interests be threatened, heightening tensions in the region.



While the officials did not specify the commencement date of the strikes, they indicated that United States forces would likely wait for favorable weather conditions to maximize accuracy.



CBS News sources suggested that the strikes would unfold over several days, with NBC News quoting the same officials, stating that the campaign could potentially extend for "weeks." This revelation marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, as the United States traditionally engages in tit-for-tat strikes with Iran-aligned militia groups in Iraq and Syria.



The decision to carry out an extended series of strikes follows a recent drone attack on a United States outpost in Jordan, in which three American troops lost their lives, and dozens more were wounded. President Joe Biden, in response to the strike, announced on Tuesday that he had determined the course of action the United States would take, refraining from divulging further details.



The ongoing tensions have prompted reactions from influential Iraqi militia groups, notably Kataib Hezbollah, which declared a suspension of "military and security operations against the occupation forces [United States troops]" to prevent embarrassment to the Iraqi government.



While the Biden administration believes that the Islamic Resistance, an umbrella group including Kataib Hezbollah, was responsible for the Jordan attack, none of these militias have claimed responsibility.



As the United States prepares for an extended campaign against Iranian targets, the situation highlights the deepening complexities in the region and the potential ramifications for the already volatile geopolitical landscape. The evolving dynamics underscore the challenges faced by the Biden administration in navigating a delicate balance between protecting United States interests and avoiding an escalation that could further destabilize the Middle East.



MENAFN04022024000045015687ID1107806573