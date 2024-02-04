Media reports German spies tracing previous chief

(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, Germany's domestic intelligence agency, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), has reportedly initiated surveillance on its former president, Hans-Georg Maassen. The intelligence agency suspects Maassen of having ties to the country's far-right movements, according to reports from t-online and the national public broadcaster ARD.



Hans-Georg Maassen, who led the BfV from 2012 to 2018, has been designated an "observation case" as the agency investigates suspicions of right-wing extremism. Maassen's tenure at the helm of the intelligence agency was marred by controversies, including his skepticism towards reports of far-right violence against foreigners. Additionally, various media outlets have alleged that he shared sensitive information with the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.



Following his departure from the BfV, Maassen has assumed leadership of the Values Union, a right-wing party that recently splintered from the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU). Initially established in 2017 as a conservative association within the CDU, the Values Union experienced an ideological falling out, resulting in a formal separation.



Critics have raised concerns about the Values Union's perceived proximity to the AfD, a party consistently critical of Berlin's immigration policies. The BfV's decision to place Maassen under surveillance has been confirmed by the politician himself, who publicly shared the notification from the agency. Among the cited reasons for the surveillance, the agency highlighted Maassen's connection to the Reichsburger movement. This movement denies the existence of the modern German state, asserting that citizens are still living in the German Reich as defined by the 1871 Constitution.



The development underscores the complex intersections of politics and intelligence in Germany, raising questions about the potential infiltration of far-right ideologies within political circles. As the BfV conducts its investigation, the case of Hans-Georg Maassen adds a new layer of intrigue to the ongoing discourse surrounding right-wing extremism in the country and the challenges of managing the delicate balance between national security and political affiliations.





