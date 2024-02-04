(MENAFN) In a significant development, European Union leaders have successfully greenlit a EUR50 billion (USD54 billion) economic aid package for Ukraine, a move that faced resistance from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Orban has accused Brussels of employing "blackmail" tactics to coerce his acceptance of the deal, raising questions about the dynamics within the European Union.



The announcement came from European Council President Charles Michel, who revealed the agreement shortly after leaders convened in Brussels for discussions. Michel emphasized that all 27 leaders reached a consensus on the additional financial support, characterizing it as a commitment to providing steadfast, long-term, and predictable funding for Ukraine.



The substantial aid package is slated to be drawn from the European Union's collective budget and disbursed over a four-year period to Ukraine. The funds are earmarked to address crucial needs, including the payment of public sector salaries, the sustenance of government departments, and the reinforcement of Ukraine's struggling welfare system. However, implementing this financial commitment necessitates modifications to the European Union budget, initially agreed upon three years ago, requiring unanimous approval from all 27 member states.



For months, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban had steadfastly opposed the proposal, expressing concerns over the lack of clarity on how the funds would be utilized and the uncertain future facing Ukraine. Orban, a vocal critic of the European Union's approach, has argued that Western leaders should focus on pushing Kiev toward a ceasefire and peace talks instead of providing substantial financial aid. He has been vocal about his skepticism regarding Ukraine's ability to prevail against Russia on the battlefield and has labeled the country as "one of the most corrupt" globally.



The timing of the European Union's decision coincides with heightened scrutiny of Ukraine's internal affairs, as its Security Service (SBU) recently disclosed a major embezzlement scheme involving high-ranking defense officials diverting funds intended for ammunition purchases.



The revelation adds a layer of complexity to the debate surrounding the aid package, raising questions about the effectiveness of financial support and the need for stringent oversight.

As the European Union moves forward with the unprecedented aid package, the internal divisions and differing perspectives within the bloc come to the forefront. The approval of the aid marks a significant step in the European Union's commitment to supporting Ukraine, yet it also underscores the challenges in achieving unanimity on crucial decisions, especially when faced with divergent opinions on the geopolitical landscape and the efficacy of financial assistance in addressing complex issues.





