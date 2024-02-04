US establishes army stash for possible Taiwan conflict

(MENAFN) In a strategic move signaling growing concerns over a potential conflict with China involving Taiwan, the United States reportedly utilized last year's largest-ever joint military exercises with Australia to establish new stockpiles of military equipment in the country. According to sources cited by Reuters on Wednesday, the Talisman Sabre exercises held in July and August involved over 34,000 troops from 13 nations and were focused on enhancing combat readiness and logistical capabilities.



During these joint drills, the United States military discreetly stashed war materiel in the southeastern part of Australia, including 330 vehicles and trailers, along with 130 containers.



This cache, strategically placed, is reported to be sufficient to supply approximately three logistics companies, each comprising 500 or more soldiers, in the event of a conflict over Taiwan. Alternatively, the equipment could be utilized for future joint exercises or in response to potential natural disasters.



United States officials, speaking to Reuters, emphasized that the move addresses a perceived vulnerability in the country's military logistics. They raised concerns that China could exploit this weakness during a conflict, employing tactics such as targeting refueling ships and jet fuel depots. Such targeted actions, officials warned, might enable Beijing to undermine United States military capabilities without directly engaging the bulk of American forces.



While the Chinese Embassy in the United States refrained from directly commenting on the reported military buildup, it urged Washington to "stop enhancing military contact with the Taiwan region" and to "stop creating factors that could heighten tensions in the Taiwan Strait."



The statement reflects the ongoing diplomatic tension surrounding Taiwan and the broader geopolitical dynamics between the United States and China.



As the United States strengthens its military posture in the Indo-Pacific region, the move underscores the delicate balance of power and the need for strategic preparedness amid rising uncertainties in the Asia-Pacific theater. The article sheds light on the evolving dynamics of the United States-China relationship and the measures being taken to address potential challenges, both in terms of military strategy and diplomatic engagement.





