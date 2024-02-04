Nitish Has To Master The Art Of Managing His Political Foes In New Alliance

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Feb 4 (IANS) Political history repeated itself in Bihar with JD(U) president Nitish Kumar returning to the NDA, forming the government and taking oath as Chief Minister, but this time 'Sushasan Babu' faces the herculean task of managing his political foes in the BJP-led alliance.

There is no doubt in the fact that this time, the BJP government in the state is the strongest ever.

However, the NDA's allies include Nitish's political opponent LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan. In the new government in the state, BJP's Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha have been made Deputy Chief Ministers, and both of them are also considered as political opponents of Nitish.

Chaudhary used to say that he will remove his turban only when Nitish is dethroned as chief minister.

Both deputy chief ministers have a hardliner image in the party, and under such circumstances, Nitish is facing a challenge to mange them in the alliance.

Meanwhile, Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM(S), which has just four members in the state Assembly, has demanded two ministerial berths.

Manjhi said that if his demand is not accepted, then it would be injustice with his party.

He also made it clear that in the Mahagathbandhan in the state, he was being considered for the post of chief minister.

After Manjhi's statement, Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh has invited HAM(S) founder to join the Mahgathbandhan, saying "will make CM if you return to Grand Alliance".

However, even if Manjhi parts his ways with the NDA, it wouldn't have any impact on the BJP-led alliance, so the chances of fulfillment of his demands are minimal.

LJP(Ram Vilas) State President Raju Tiwari said we do not have any personal enmity with Nitish, if he runs the government well, we are with him.

One week has passed since the formation of the NDA government in the state, and former union minister Upendra Kushwaha has met Manjhi and Nitish, but how much of their differences were sorted out will be revealed in the near future.

