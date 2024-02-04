Thermochromic Materials Market Opportunity Assessment, Graph, Applications, Regional Trends, Revenue And Forecast Research Report

(MENAFN- GetNews)

The global thermochromic materials

market

size is projected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.5%. The global thermochromic materials market is driven by the growing demand for smart packaging applications. Increased demand for product differentiation and growing awareness about improved appearance of products are boosting the market.

Download PDF Brochure:





Thermochromic materials reversibly change their color by temperature variation. Color transition is due to a modification in crystalline phase and structure. Thermochromic materials are widely used as temperature indicators in several end-use industries, to determine the temperature variation and reaction heat.

Rising applications of these materials in ink, paints, and coatings applications is the major driving force for the market.

APAC leads in thermochromic materials' production and demand, driven by robust domestic demand, accessible raw materials, and cost-effective labor. China, a key player, utilizes these materials in diverse applications like food packaging and medical indicators, propelling APAC's status as a prominent consumer in the global market.

The key players in the thermochromic materials market include OliKrom (France), LCR Hallcrest (US), Chromatic Technologies (CTI) (US), Matsui International Company (US), New Prisematic Enterprise (Taiwan), Smarol Industry (China), GEMINNOV (France), Hali Industrial (China), Kolorjet (India), and Kolortek (China). The thermochromic materials market report analyzes the key growth strategies adopted by the leading market players between 2013 and 2019, which include expansion, new product launch, and merger & acquisition.

Chromatic Technologies (US) is the world-wide leader in the manufacturing of thermochromic inks and smart materials. It is engaged in the production of temperature inks, sunlight inks, reveal inks, glow-in-the-dark inks, security inks, trigger inks, color-changing plastics, cold-chain alerts indicator, high-pressure pasteurization (HPP) indicators, and others. CTI is an innovation company that provides solutions to the world's major brands and package printers. It focuses on aggressive R&D program that successfully allows CTI to provide custom innovation incubators for major brands worldwide.



Inquiry Before Buying:







LCR Hallcrest (US) is engaged in designing, developing, and manufacturing of temperature-sensitive and chemical reactive materials. It offers temperature labels, healthcare thermometers, permanent color change pigments & coatings, dishwasher disinfection labels, custom labels, color change pigments, cold chain integrity labels, food display temperature labels, and others. LCR Hallcrest also provides thermochromic materials through its subsidiaries, namely, TMC Hallcrest (UK), Thermographics (US), and Colourchange (UK). The company strives to develop solutions that help its customers gain a competitive advantage. LCR Hallcrest develops high-quality, innovative, and cost-effective solutions through customized material compositions and advanced manufacturing methods. The company is majorly focused on organic growth strategy to maintain its position as a leading manufacturer in the thermochromic materials market. It launched significant new products which helped the company in expanding its product offerings. For instance, in 2018, it launched Thermostrip WD, a self-adhering, waterproof, color-changing label that measures the surface temperature of medical instruments in washer disinfectors, bedpan washers, and any thermal disinfector. This launch helped the company in broadening its product offerings of thermochromic materials.

Read Our Trending Press Release Below:

Polyurethane Foam Market

Amphoteric Surfactants Market

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes , as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



Media Contact

Company Name: MarketsandMarketsTM Research Private Ltd.

Contact Person: Mr. Aashish Mehra

Email: Send Email

Phone: 18886006441

Address: 630 Dundee Road Suite 430

City: Northbrook

State: IL 60062

Country: United States

Website:

