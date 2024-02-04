Eliza Jane Schneider Partners With Acclaimed Vocal Coach Yvonne Chisholm-Morley For Exclusive Online Course “The Vocal Gymnast”

(MENAFN- GetNews) Los Angeles, California - Competitive Edge Voice Training is thrilled to announce a special collaboration between renowned voice artist and educator Eliza Jane Schneider and celebrated vocal coach Yvonne Chisholm-Morley. Together, they will teach an exclusive 7-week online course titled "The Vocal Gymnast," designed for aspiring and professional voice artists.

Yvonne, with over 40 years of experience in recorded media, is a distinguished voice coach known for her work with the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Royal National Theatre, and Shakespeare's Globe in London. Her expertise in vocal extremes and character development makes her an invaluable resource for those looking to excel in animation and character voice work.

Key Details of the Course:

Title: The Vocal Gymnast

Duration: 7 weeks

Availability: Online (accessible globally)

Limited Seats: Only 18 spots available

Focus: Techniques for vocal extremes, animation, and character development

Special Features of the Course:

Expert Collaboration: Unique opportunity to learn from both Eliza Jane Schneider and Yvonne Chisholm-Morley.

Global Access: With Yvonne now available online, this course extends her expertise beyond England, making it a rare opportunity for international participants.

Exclusive and Intimate Learning: Limited class size ensures personalized attention and a focused learning environment.

Yvonne's extensive background includes authoring“More Care for Your Voice,” coaching at prestigious voice clinics, and currently working on two new books focusing on voice and character development. Her collaboration with Eliza brings together unparalleled expertise in the field of voice acting.

This course is a one-time offering, making it a highly exclusive opportunity for those serious about advancing their skills in voice acting. Interested participants are encouraged to register promptly to secure their spot in this limited-capacity class.

For more information and to register for the "The Vocal Gymnast" course, please visit .

About Competitive Edge Voice Training:

Competitive Edge Voice Training, led by Eliza Jane Schneider, is dedicated to empowering voice artists with innovative and comprehensive training programs. They continue to expand their offerings, providing top-tier education to voice professionals worldwide. Eliza is a renowned voice actor celebrated for her exceptional contributions to the entertainment industry. With credits spanning popular animations and video games, including South Park, Finding Nemo, Assassin's Creed, and more, she's voiced numerous iconic characters. Her versatile talent and expert ear for dialects have earned her a reputation as a sought-after dialect coach, serving celebrities, Oscar® winners, top studios, and directors. Eliza's remarkable career is a testament to her artistry and influence in the world of entertainment.

