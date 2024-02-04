D-Ron Announces Strategic Partnership With Senturian Solutions In AI Video Analytics

(MENAFN- GetNews) Leading surveillance solutions provider D-Ron Singapore Pte Ltd to distribute Senturian Solutions' AI video analytics products.

D-Ron Singapore Pte Ltd , a leading force in total surveillance solutions based in Singapore, proudly recently announced its new strategic partnership with Senturian Solutions, a cutting-edge technology company specializing in Image Vision Analytics. This collaboration marks a significant step towards enhancing the capabilities of D-Ron's product offerings with Senturian Solutions' cutting-edge AI Video Analytics.

Senturian Solutions CEO Sean Tham expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Senturian Solutions is pleased to announce that we have entered into a strategic agreement with D-Ron Singapore Pte Ltd. Effective January 2, 2024, D-Ron is appointed as a Senturian Solutions distributor of our full range of AI Video Analytics products."

D-Ron, with two decades of industry experience and award-winning technical achievements is one of the leading surveillance solution providers in the ASEAN region. All signs point toward this new partnership as building on this success.

Senturian Solutions, established in 2012, specializes in artificial intelligence through video, analyzing human behaviors and objects. The company applies deep learning technologies and machine logic to transform video data into meaningful information, that can help solve everyday concerns.

D-Ron's distribution of Senturian Solutions' AI Video Analytics products aligns with both companies' commitment to innovation and excellence in the surveillance industry. This partnership allows D-Ron to expand its product portfolio, providing clients with advanced solutions incorporating Senturian's state-of-the-art technology.

Ronnie Hun, CEO of D-Ron, remarked about the strategic agreement, "We are thrilled about this collaboration with Senturian Solutions. It reflects our dedication to offering our clients the most advanced and comprehensive surveillance solutions across the ASEAN region."

For more information about D-Ron and its products, please visit D-Ron's official website at .

About D-RON:

Headquartered in Singapore, D-Ron provides the most comprehensive scalable surveillance solutions, from video surveillance systems, surveillance cameras, video management systems, video intelligence, access control, and vital IT network support, fortified by extensive industry experience and exceptional technical expertise.

About Senturian Solutions:

Senturian Solutions is a Singaporean based deep tech company that specializes in artificial intelligence through video. Senturian analyse human behaviours, and objects through video and apply deep learning technologies and machine logic, to transform that into meaningful information, that can be applied throughout any kind of environment. Senturian's AI technologies are being deployed in many projects and use cases over the globe.

Media Contact

Company Name: D-Ron Singapore Pte Ltd

Contact Person: Ivy Tong

Email: Send Email

Phone: +65 6749 0688

Country: Singapore

Website:

