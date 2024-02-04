Industrial Networking Solutions Market Growth, Opportunities Business Scenario, Share, Growth Size, Scope, Key Segments And Forecast To 2028

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Industrial Networking Solutions (INS) Market by Offering, Technology (SD-WAN, WLAN, IIoT), Service, Application (Remote Monitoring, Predictive Maintenance, Emergency & Incident Management), Vertical, Networking Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

The

industrial networking solutions market

size is projected to grow from USD 29.2 billion in 2023 to USD 73.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period. The shift towards Industry 4.0 and brilliant production is a significant driver of industrial networking solutions. Manufacturers increasingly use automation, IoT (Internet of Things), and data analytics to boost efficiency and productivity.

Based on service, the

network planning and optimization segment holds the largest market size during the forecast period

Network planning and optimization helps enhance the performance of network infrastructure for the betterment of network availability and secured data flow. Network planning mainly deals with traffic forecasting and capacity planning to stabilize the network's performance. It also helps in developing network strategies and action plans to achieve business-specific goals and provide timely inputs during the designing and architecting phase of the network. In an industrial scenario, network planning needs to cater to a vast environment of multiple interconnected facilities. An industrial network plays a pivotal role in automating the system architecture, as it facilitates data exchange, data controllability, and flexibility to connect multiple devices.

Based on technology, the SD-WAN segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

SDWAN is a replacement for traditional routers; it provides a dynamic and policy-based application path for business functions. SDWAN uses cloud-based software and technologies to enhance and optimize the delivery of WAN services to the remote offices of an enterprise. Moreover, SDWAN is an emerging technology that revolutionizes networking and makes it faster, more reliable, and more manageable. The technology enables administrators to manage networks more agilely by controlling them with software-defined functions. Moreover, it provides a unified look at the network and offers a managed end-to-end solution that enables the scalability and stability of networks. In addition, SDWAN also provides an efficient and effective solution for designing, deploying, and managing distributed networks in today's complex and hybrid network environment.

Unique Features in the

Industrial Networking Solutions Market

These solutions facilitate smooth communication and interoperability between industrial devices and control systems by supporting industrial protocols including Profinet, EtherNet/IP, Modbus, and DeviceNet.

Ruggedized hardware components, which are intended to endure severe environmental conditions such high humidity, high temperatures, vibration, and electromagnetic interference (EMI), are a feature of industrial networking solutions. These components guarantee dependable operation in industrial settings.

In order to support time-sensitive industrial applications like process control, machine automation, and predictive maintenance, industrial networking systems prioritise real-time data processing and communication. This ensures low latency and high dependability.

To safeguard industrial assets and data from cyber threats and attacks, industrial networking systems integrate strong cybersecurity features such network segmentation, access restrictions, authentication procedures, encryption, intrusion detection, and anomaly detection.

By enabling operators and administrators to remotely monitor, configure, and manage industrial networks, devices, and assets from a single place, industrial networking solutions improve operational efficiency and minimise downtime.

Major Highlights of the

Industrial Networking Solutions Market

Implementing Industry 4.0 principles-interconnectedness, automation, and real-time data exchange-is propelling the use of advanced networking solutions to facilitate the smooth integration of industrial machinery, systems, and devices for increased productivity, efficiency, and competitiveness.

The focus on cybersecurity solutions designed for industrial environments is growing as a result of the increased connectivity and digitization of industrial networks. These solutions include network segmentation, intrusion detection systems (IDS), encryption, and authentication mechanisms to safeguard critical infrastructure from cyber threats.

Industrial networking systems, with features like redundant network pathways, failover mechanisms, and ruggedized hardware made to endure extreme climatic conditions, prioritise dependability and redundancy to guarantee the continuous running of crucial industrial operations.

The market emphasises how crucial it is to seamlessly integrate with legacy industrial systems and protocols in order to enable interoperability and compatibility with the infrastructure that already exists, such as industrial protocols like Profibus and Modbus and programmable logic controllers (PLCs) and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems.

In order to increase market presence, diversify product offerings, and provide end-to-end solutions that meet the various networking needs of industrial clients, major companies in the industry are consolidating their positions through mergers, acquisitions, and strategic alliances.

Top Key Companies in the

Industrial Networking Solutions Market

Various globally established players, such as Cisco (US), Juniper Networks (US), Huawei (China), Dell Technologies (US), Rockwell Automation (US), Eaton (Ireland), Nokia (Finland), HPE (US), ABB (Switzerland), Belden (US), are dominating the industrial networking solutions market. These competitors have used various growth methods to increase their market share in the industrial networking solutions market, including partnerships, agreements, collaborations, new product releases, product enhancements, and acquisitions.

Cisco

is a high-end provider of hardware, software, networking, communication systems, and technology-based products and services. The company offers solutions, such as Software-Defined Access, DNA Analytics and Assurance, Cisco SD-WAN Solutions, and Wireless and Mobility, to cater to the process and discrete industries. Moreover, its flagship product, Cisco IoT Networking, includes Cisco Kinetic and Cisco Networking. It bridges the gaps between IT and operational technologies and supports the entire organization with a scalable network infrastructure. Additionally, it provides IoT services to transform organizations' operational networks into IP-based industrial networks. These services increase efficiency, lower support costs, and improve the network availability of organizations, thereby fulfilling their networking needs as well. Furthermore, Cisco offers industrial networking solutions, such as centralized management, location analytics, application visibility and control, dedicated security radio, and identity-based firewalls for its industrial clients.

Juniper Networks

is instrumental in offering industrial networking solutions, such as Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Networking, Network Operating System (OS), and SD-WAN. These solutions facilitate high performance, elasticity, and security in enterprise networks. Juniper's SD-WAN solution, in particular, delivers a secure scalable, and carrier-grade Cloud Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) solution for service providers. It also simplifies the delivery of policy-based routing across enterprise locations with the help of detailed visualization and fully integrated network services. The company also offers various professional services to its industrial customers, such as application management and orchestration, training and certification, and support and maintenance.

