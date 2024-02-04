Sandals Luxury Pools Partners With Lyon Financial For Streamlined Financing Solutions

(MENAFN- GetNews)





Atlanta, GA - Sandals Luxury Pools, a renowned name in custom pool building, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Lyon Financial, specialists in unsecured pool financing solutions.

The collaboration changes the way customers finance their dream pool projects, offering easy and accessible options just in time for the upcoming pool season.

Since 1979, Lyon Financial has carved a niche in the pool financing sector, distinguishing itself from traditional banks and credit unions with its specialized focus.

Unlike general loan providers, Lyon Financial's expertise is exclusively in swimming pool financing, ensuring customers receive tailored solutions from knowledgeable industry experts.

“Our goal has always been to make pool financing as seamless as possible. Partnering with Sandals Luxury Pools, we're excited to bring our specialized services to a wider audience, helping more families enjoy the luxury of a custom pool,” said a Lyon Finance marketing specialist.

Financing Benefits

The partnership between Sandals Luxury Pools and Lyon Financial introduces a range of customer-centric financing benefits.

With low, fixed rates and loans available up to $200,000, the dream of owning a luxury pool is now more attainable. Customers can enjoy flexible terms of up to 30 years, ensuring that financing plans are comfortable and manageable.

Additionally, the process is simplified with no consulting fees, no prepayment penalties, and no requirements for equity or appraisals.

The company uses electronic documents to streamline the approval process, making it faster and more efficient.

Collaboration Between Homeowner and Pool Professional

The partnership offers the opportunity to create a cohesive experience from the initial design to the final installation.

Lyon Financial works closely with both the homeowner and the pool professionals at Sandals Luxury Pools, ensuring that every aspect of the pool project is covered.

“Our collaboration with Lyon Financial means we can offer our customers a complete package, from innovative design to hassle-free financing. It's about turning their vision into reality without financial stress,” stated Trent Dove, President of Sandals Luxury Pools.

With the pool season fast approaching, Sandals Luxury Pools and Lyon Financial encourage potential customers to start their financing process early. This timely partnership means homeowners can plan and execute their pool projects well ahead of the summer months, ensuring they can enjoy their new backyard oasis as soon as the season begins.

“We understand that a pool goes beyond luxury; it's a space for family, relaxation, and making memories. Our partnership with Lyon Financial is about making this a reality for more families with financial solutions that are as diverse as our pool designs,” added Dove.

The association marks a significant milestone in making luxury pools accessible to a broader range of customers. With the combined expertise of Sandals Luxury Pools in custom pool building and Lyon Financial in specialized pool financing, customers can look forward to realizing their backyard dreams with ease and confidence.

Homeowners dreaming of their perfect backyard retreat are invited to contact Sandals Luxury Pools to learn more about the financing options available through Lyon Financial. With expert guidance and customized solutions, the journey to owning a luxury pool has never been easier.



Visit Sandals Luxury Pool for more information or to start your pool project today.

About Lyon Financial

Lyon Financial has been a trusted name in the pool financing sector since 1979, specializing in unsecured pool loans. Their deep understanding of the pool industry sets them apart from traditional financial institutions, allowing them to offer tailored financing solutions that meet the specific needs of pool buyers.

Their experienced team ensures a smooth, hassle-free financing process, making them a preferred choice for homeowners looking to invest in their dream pools. Lyon Financial's commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction has solidified its position as a leader in the pool financing industry.

About Sandals Luxury Pools

Sandals Luxury Pools, based in Atlanta, GA, has established itself as a custom pool building industry leader. Carrying decades of experience, the company has built a reputation for creating stunning, high-quality pools that transform backyards into luxurious retreats.

Known for their innovative designs and meticulous craftsmanship, Sandals Luxury Pools works closely with each client. They believe in a collaborative approach and welcome customers to be an integral part of the design process.

Their commitment to excellence extends beyond design and installation, providing comprehensive customer service and support throughout the process.

Media Contact:

Name: Trent Dove

Email: ...

Phone number: (770) 771-1839

