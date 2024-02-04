Get Competitively Priced ISO Consultancy And Management Service From Aegis Services L.L.C

(MENAFN- GetNews) Aegis Services L.L.C is a company recognized as one of the global market players when it comes to delivering top-quality ISO consultancy services in Qatar. They typically uphold the highest standard of business ethics with a commitment to total quality while availing their services to their clients. They have been in business for ten years, of which, they have grown in understanding what their clients need, refined their ISO consultation offerings, and expanded their knowledge base to serve their customers better. Thus, with them, businesses across Qatar can be sure they will get only the highest quality ISO consulting and management services.

Answering a query, the company spokesperson said, "The cost of getting ISO certified can be high as it always depends on the size of the company, the standard required, and the services needed. However, at Aegis Services L.L.C, our services are typically competitively priced. We understand that not everyone has the budget for an ISO certification, so we offer competitive pricing options to fit their needs."

Most businesses think that ISO 9001 consulting involves only drafting the standard manuals and procedures, but the truth is that a lot goes behind. At Aegis Services L.L.C, their consultants not only do the above but also carry out gap analysis as well as an ISO 90001 need analysis of the various processes involved and more. So far, they have assisted hundreds of organizations in different industries, including defense establishments, training industries, engineering industries, construction businesses, and more. Typically, they adhere to strict quality assurance procedures to ensure clients' businesses' requirements are compliant with the highest quality and safety standards. Also, they work with the most reputable registrars and certification agencies in Qatar, thus ensuring clients' certifications have the proper national and international recognition. So those wanting to be ISO 9001 certified should consider reaching out to Aegis

today.

The company spokesperson added, "Additionally, we only hire experienced professionals. Thus, clients should rest assured that they will be getting the best value for their money when working with us. Call us today, and we will provide an attractive, competitive quote that will undoubtedly suit any need."

Besides ISO 9001 certification, clients can also contact Aegis

to be certified on all other major management system standards, including ISO 14001, OHSAS 18001, HACCP, ISO 22000, and more. In fact, they have a 100 percent success rate for successful ISO certification. This implies that when clients reach out to the company for ISO certification, they are assured of successfully clearing the ISO audits and achieving ISO certification in the first go. They have an elite team at their disposal with the know-how of technology, human resources, and infrastructure to meet all the challenges faced by a client's organization. So, with them, expect only to receive total quality solutions.

About Aegis Services L.L.C

Aegis Services L.L.C is a company that houses a team of ISO consultants who have continuously proven their competence and expertise in the field. So, reach out to the company today and get to know more

about how they help businesses achieve ISO certification in the first go.

Contact Details

Aegis Services L.L.C

Office no. 10, Level 15,

Commercial Bank Plaza,

Majlis AI Taawon St,

West Bay, 27111,

Doha, Qatar

Telephone: +974-4466-2120

Fax: +974-4452-8030

Email: ...

Website:

Media Contact

Company Name: Aegis

Email: Send Email

Phone: +974-4466-2120

Address: Office no. 10, Level 15, Commercial Bank Plaza, Majlis Al Taawon St, West Bay

City: Doha, 27111

Country: Qatar

Website:

