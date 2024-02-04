Global Fintech Market Revenues To Reach USD 397.24 Billion By 2029 – Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report By Mordor Intelligence

(MENAFN- GetNews)
According to the latest research report titled, "Fintech Market (2024 - 2029) " by Mordor Intelligence, the fintech market is estimated at USD 228.24 billion in 2024 and growing at a CAGR of 11.72% during the forecasted period.
FinTech (Financial Technology) has become a prominent term within the financial market. It encompasses computer programs and other modern technologies utilized by businesses to offer automated and enhanced financial services. Over time, the fintech industry has undergone significant evolution, prompting companies to shift towards customer-centric models. Consequently, establishing a foothold amidst a diverse array of entities, spanning from startups to tech giants to established firms worldwide, presents a formidable challenge. Financial services and technology companies have adopted both collaborative and competitive strategies, venturing into each other's domains and driving forward with disruptive and innovative propositions within an ever-changing business landscape.
Report Summary
Market Size (2024): USD 228.24 billion
Market Size (2029): USD 397.24 billion
CAGR (2024 - 2029): 11.72%
Study Period: (2019-2029)
Forecast Units: Value (USD Billion)
Report Scope: Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast & Segmentation, Competitive Landscape & Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends
Market Drivers: Rising Demand for Quality and Fast Service and Growth and Competition among Retail Industry and E -commerce
Which are the Top Companies in the Fintech Market?
In today's landscape, well-established financial institutions are actively pursuing collaborations with emerging technologies to broaden their market reach. Likewise, FinTech startups are forging partnerships with established financial entities to accelerate their growth and market penetration.
Prominent players in the Fintech Market:
Ant Financials
Zhong An International
Atom Bank
Paypal
SoFi
CoinBase
Robinhood
Adyen
N 26
Ally Financials
Oscar Health
Klarna
Avant
Key Highlights from the
Fintech Market
Report
1. Surging Adoption of Digital Payments is Driving the Market
The COVID-19 pandemic has catalyzed financial inclusion, leading to a notable surge in digital payments and the worldwide expansion of formal financial services. This expansion has opened new economic prospects. Developments in payments, including the displacement of cash, and the emergence of new payment options like request-to-pay, digital currencies, and buy-now-pay-later services (BNPL), have all contributed to the potential growth of the FinTech market.
2. Surging Investment in Fintech Companies is Anticipated to Drive the Market
Investments in financial technology have experienced significant growth globally. From 2010 to 2019, the total investment value in fintech companies surged to USD 215.1 billion. However, there was a notable decline in 2020, with investments plummeting by over one-third to USD 127.7 billion. Nevertheless, 2021 witnessed a resurgence, with investments climbing back up to USD 226.5 billion. The United States emerged as the primary recipient of investments in the sector, capturing nearly 80% of the total. This investment trajectory in financial technology is poised to generate promising growth opportunities for the market.
What are the Latest Developments in the Fintech Market?
In May 2022: Mastercard announced cooperation with Synctera, a renowned FinTech banking service. The firms collaborated to supply account validation solutions for Synctera-powered FinTechs using Mastercard's open banking platform.
In March 2022: Envestnet has partnered up with Productfy, a developer of a business-to-business FinTech platform. With this collaboration, FinTech creators using Productfy's platform would have direct access to Envestnet via a single interface.
Mordor Intelligence Report on the
Fintech Market
segments the market based on product type, application, and geography:
By Service Propositions (Market Size & Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2024-2029)
Money Transfer and Payments
Savings and Investments
Digital Lending & Lending Marketplaces
Online Insurance & Insurance Marketplaces (Insights into Life & Non-life segments covered)
Others (E-Commerce Purchase Financing, etc)
By Geography (Market Size & Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2024-2029)
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Spain
Switzerland
Rest of Europe
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Lebanon
Rest of Middle East and Africa
In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence Market Research Report provides in-depth market insight to industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, and business strategists, looking for comprehensive details on the
Fintech industry. Get a glance at the
Fintech Market
Report (2024 - 2029)
About Mordor Intelligence
Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.
With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence uniquely understands the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.