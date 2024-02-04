Global Fintech Market Revenues To Reach USD 397.24 Billion By 2029 – Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report By Mordor Intelligence

(MENAFN- GetNews)





According to the latest research report titled, "Fintech Market (2024 - 2029) " by Mordor Intelligence, the fintech market is estimated at USD 228.24 billion in 2024 and growing at a CAGR of 11.72% during the forecasted period.



FinTech (Financial Technology) has become a prominent term within the financial market. It encompasses computer programs and other modern technologies utilized by businesses to offer automated and enhanced financial services. Over time, the fintech industry has undergone significant evolution, prompting companies to shift towards customer-centric models. Consequently, establishing a foothold amidst a diverse array of entities, spanning from startups to tech giants to established firms worldwide, presents a formidable challenge. Financial services and technology companies have adopted both collaborative and competitive strategies, venturing into each other's domains and driving forward with disruptive and innovative propositions within an ever-changing business landscape.



Market Size (2024): USD 228.24 billion



Market Size (2029): USD 397.24 billion



CAGR (2024 - 2029): 11.72%



Study Period: (2019-2029)



Forecast Units: Value (USD Billion)



Report Scope: Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast & Segmentation, Competitive Landscape & Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends

Market Drivers: Rising Demand for Quality and Fast Service and Growth and Competition among Retail Industry and E -commerce



Which are the Top Companies in the Fintech Market?





In today's landscape, well-established financial institutions are actively pursuing collaborations with emerging technologies to broaden their market reach. Likewise, FinTech startups are forging partnerships with established financial entities to accelerate their growth and market penetration.



Prominent players in the Fintech Market:





Ant Financials



Zhong An International



Atom Bank



Paypal



SoFi



CoinBase



Robinhood



Adyen



N 26



Ally Financials



Oscar Health



Klarna

Avant



Key Highlights from the

Fintech Market

1. Surging Adoption of Digital Payments is Driving the Market



The COVID-19 pandemic has catalyzed financial inclusion, leading to a notable surge in digital payments and the worldwide expansion of formal financial services. This expansion has opened new economic prospects. Developments in payments, including the displacement of cash, and the emergence of new payment options like request-to-pay, digital currencies, and buy-now-pay-later services (BNPL), have all contributed to the potential growth of the FinTech market.



2. Surging Investment in Fintech Companies is Anticipated to Drive the Market



Investments in financial technology have experienced significant growth globally. From 2010 to 2019, the total investment value in fintech companies surged to USD 215.1 billion. However, there was a notable decline in 2020, with investments plummeting by over one-third to USD 127.7 billion. Nevertheless, 2021 witnessed a resurgence, with investments climbing back up to USD 226.5 billion. The United States emerged as the primary recipient of investments in the sector, capturing nearly 80% of the total. This investment trajectory in financial technology is poised to generate promising growth opportunities for the market.



What are the Latest Developments in the Fintech Market?





In May 2022: Mastercard announced cooperation with Synctera, a renowned FinTech banking service. The firms collaborated to supply account validation solutions for Synctera-powered FinTechs using Mastercard's open banking platform.

In March 2022: Envestnet has partnered up with Productfy, a developer of a business-to-business FinTech platform. With this collaboration, FinTech creators using Productfy's platform would have direct access to Envestnet via a single interface.



Mordor Intelligence Report on the

Fintech Market

segments the market based on product type, application, and geography:



By Service Propositions (Market Size & Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2024-2029)





Money Transfer and Payments



Savings and Investments



Digital Lending & Lending Marketplaces



Online Insurance & Insurance Marketplaces (Insights into Life & Non-life segments covered)

Others (E-Commerce Purchase Financing, etc)



By Geography (Market Size & Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2024-2029)



North America





United States

Canada



Europe





United Kingdom



Germany



France



Spain



Switzerland

Rest of Europe



Asia-pacific





China



Japan



India



Indonesia



South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific



Middle East & Africa





UAE



Saudi Arabia



Lebanon

Rest of Middle East and Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence Market Research Report provides in-depth market insight to industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, and business strategists, looking for comprehensive details on the

Fintech industry. Get a glance at the

Fintech Market

Report (2024 - 2029)



