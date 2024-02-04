Engage PEO Grows Sales Team In The Midwest

(MENAFN- GetNews) Kristen Baas Joins Sales Team in Minnesota.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA - February 1, 2024 - Engage PEO , a leading professional employer organization (PEO) providing HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses across the U.S., today announced that Kristen Baas has joined the company as its newest vice president of sales in Minnesota.

"Engage is continuing its focus in the Midwest by growing a strong network of insurance agency partners that will introduce businesses to our unique model," said CEO Jay Starkman. "Kristen has a passion for the PEO business as well as a skillset and mindset that embrace our Expect More philosophy. I am excited to welcome her to the Engage team."

Kristen Baas has more than 20 years of experience in sales, sales operations and sales leadership, including 12 years at a national PEO. She has achieved the highest levels of success in the PEO industry as a multiple-time winner of CEO club awards.

"Engage's model allows insurance brokers to bring tailored solutions to their clients," said Kristen Baas, vice president of sales at Engage. "Because of this, businesses can count on Engage to deliver a PEO solution that works for them. I am excited to join the company and help expand this offering to businesses that need it in Minnesota and throughout the region."

