All Weather Selvedge Unveils Mini Collection Of Premium Accessories For Spring/Summer ’24

In preparation for the upcoming spring and summer seasons, All Weather Selvedge is introducing a mini collection of high-end accessories and essential items to complement its premium Japanese selvedge denim products. The highlight of this release is the AW Power Bank, a compact charger with a massive 20,000 mAh battery capacity.

Crafted with a sleek design, the AW Power Bank is a mere 3x3x1 inches in size, making it a portable solution for all tech charging needs. It stands unrivaled in its class, featuring built-in cables, enabling users to share power with family and friends, charge multiple devices simultaneously, and even transfer power between devices.

Available in four stylish colors, the AW Power Bank is priced at an affordable $35, and each purchase includes a complimentary AW Trucker Hat as a token of appreciation.

All Weather Selvedge, founded in 2016 by former NFL running back and Heisman finalist Andre Williams, is renowned for its commitment to providing athletic-fit denim jeans crafted with exclusive quality Japanese selvedge denim. The brand's offerings include various designer collections, such as AW Workers & Travelers, D.K. Shin Moto, and the Runningman sneaker.

All Weather Selvedge started when Williams embarked on the path to fashion entrepreneurship after facing a personal dilemma. Frustrated by the lack of a handsome athletic fit in the market that accommodated his body type, coupled with the recurring issue of ripping his pants, Williams sought to redefine the premium fashion landscape.

In 2016, during his tenure with the New York Giants, he founded All Weather Selvedge, driven by the ethos of "Unrestricted Style, By Any Jeans Necessary." Williams's transition from the gridiron to the world of fashion was a result of necessity, a desire to solve a problem, and a fortunate meeting with a brand developer impressed by his ambition and Runningman shoe. This serendipitous encounter led Williams to delve into the realm of Japanese selvedge denim, the finest on the market.

Guided by a commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and a deep understanding of his athletic background, Williams rolled the dice, investing his signing bonus to create a brand that now stands as a testament to his vision, determination, and passion for creating timeless, athletic-fit denim. The journey from NFL stadiums to fashion runways reflects Williams's unwavering pursuit of excellence and the embodiment of his belief that style should be inclusive, offering a fit for the athletically built individual.

The foundation of All Weather Selvedge's premium denim lies in its collaboration with Japanese mills, including Kurabo, Kuroki, and Kaihara. These mills, known for their exquisite craftsmanship, contribute to the brand's mission of offering a high-end American brand rooted in Japanese attention to detail and dedication.

The brand's commitment to sustainability is reflected in its fabric dyeing process, which utilizes an eco-friendly method, reducing CO2 emissions by 50% compared to conventional methods. The resulting selvedge denim materials are organic, natural, and eco-friendly, aligning with All Weather Selvedge's vision for producing vintage denim jeans.

With a focus on quality and craftsmanship, All Weather Selvedge invites customers to explore its new accessories and essentials collection, promising enduring style and functionality for the spring and summer of '24

About All Weather Selvedge

All Weather Selvedge, founded in 2016 by former NFL running back Andre Williams, redefines premium fashion with its commitment to crafting athletic-fit denim using exclusive Japanese selvedge. Rooted in necessity and driven by Williams's passion, the brand offers enduring style, sustainability, and a personalized fit for the athletically built individual.

