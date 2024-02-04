Best Universities Releases Top 15 Colleges In Maryland For 2024

(MENAFN- GetNews) Best-Universities, a leading source of independent educational rankings and resources, has unveiled its annual list of the top 15 colleges and universities in Maryland for 2024.

Maryland boasts a diverse array of accredited postsecondary institutions, ranging from renowned research universities to prestigious liberal arts colleges.

The rankings are based on a comprehensive evaluation of key factors including affordability, student satisfaction, academic quality, and post-graduation earning potential.

Here are the top 15 colleges and universities in Maryland for 2023:

1. Johns Hopkins University

2. University of Maryland-College Park

3. University of Maryland-Baltimore County

4. Towson University

5. St. Mary's College of Maryland

6. Loyola University Maryland

7. Salisbury University

8. Washington College

9. Goucher College

10. Hood College

11. Notre Dame of Maryland University

12. Maryland Institute College of Art

13. Morgan State University

14. University of Maryland Eastern Shore

15. University of Maryland Global Campus

These rankings offer valuable insights for prospective students and their families seeking the best educational options in Maryland. Each institution on the list has been evaluated based on various criteria, with affordability, student satisfaction, academic quality, and post-graduation earning potential being the key focus areas.

