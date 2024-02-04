The Tents At Ramsden Lake Is Bringing The Ultimate Luxury Camping Experience

(MENAFN- GetNews) The Tents at Ramsden Lake offer the best nature escape without compromising the comforts.







The Tents at Ramsden Lake has emerged as the go-to spot for easy and local nature getaways for the residents and tourists visiting Atlanta and the surrounding region. With a focus on providing a convenient and private experience, Ramsden Lake invites nature lovers and city folks alike to enjoy the revitalizing power of nature while still having the comforts of the city.

Ramsden Lake redefines camping, making it not just a break but a luxurious and stress-free adventure. The goal is to offer an unmatched experience where everything required for camping, from firewood to cast iron skillets, is provided.



“We wanted to create a space where people could disconnect from the busyness of daily life and reconnect with themselves, loved ones, and nature,” says Matthew, founder of Ramsden Lake.“Our camping experience is designed to be convenient and luxurious, providing the perfect setting for special occasions and memorable getaways.”

Ramsden Lake offers a variety of unique sites, each carefully designed and built by hand. These scenic sites include Tin Can Cottage Airstream, a custom remodeled 1969 Airstream featuring a queen bed, full bath, shower, and kitchen. Another site famous with customers is The Cove, which is hidden at the headwaters of Ramsden Lake. It offers ultra-private surroundings and consistent views of wildlife, with private access to a canoe and stand-up paddleboard.



One of the more unique accommodations is The Dogwood Tent, a canvas cabin with numerous amenities, including an indoor clawfoot soaking tub, organic green tea, charcoal-infused Zinus mattress, and an indoor biogas flushing toilet.

Every dwelling at Ramsden Lake has essential comforts such as a warm bed, cozy fireplace, heirloom quality dishes, lanterns, cast iron, luxurious rain shower, and composting toilet. All sites also feature a campfire setup with a cooking grate, hand-cut firewood, custom enamel dishes, drinkware, cutlery, cast iron pots and pans, stainless steel cooler, Berkey filter system, and more.

Ramsden Lake has received glowing reviews from happy visitors, including Elham, who celebrated her 40th birthday at the lovely location. "Don't hesitate to book this beautiful space! I'm so happy I discovered it for my 40th birthday celebration. It was exactly as advertised! Matthew and Blaine were very accommodating and took wonderful care of their land. I'll be visiting again.”

Yuliya, who booked the site for her anniversary, shared her delightful experience, "I booked that place for our anniversary, and I am so happy that I did! This Tree House was beautiful, cozy, clean, and just the perfect spot for the two of us to get away! Absolutely unique and wonderful experience, especially if you are a city person.”

Additionally, Ramsden Lake offers a variety of Add-ons and bundles, including the Anniversary Bundle and Birthday Bundle, providing a personalized touch to your camping experience with celebration signs, handmade cards, balloons, and gourmet cupcakes from Woodstone Bakery.

Ramsden Lake is not just a camping destination but truly a beautiful place where convenience meets luxury, offering an escape that is both unforgettable and effortlessly accessible.

Book your stay now at and experience the magic of nature without sacrificing the comforts of the city.

About The Tents at Ramsden Lake:

The Tents at Ramsden Lake offers the best camping services at the Ramsden Lake, for people looking for a unique blend of nature and luxury camping. With a focus on making things easy and private, Ramsden Lake provides handmade homes and special extras, making it the top spot for nature lovers.

For updates, follow The Tents at Ramsden Lake on Instagram:

Media Contact

Company Name: The Tents at Ramsden Lake

Contact Person: Matthew Keller

Email: Send Email

City: Stone Mountain

State: Georgia

Country: United States

Website:

