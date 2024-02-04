Decorated Earth Named Best Tiling Contractor In Byron Bay, NSW For 2023

(MENAFN- GetNews)





Feb 1, 2024 - Byron Bay, NSW - In celebration of excellence and innovation in the construction and design industry, Decorated Earth has been recognized as the Best Tiling Contractor in Byron Bay NSW for 2023. This prestigious accolade, awarded by Quality Business Awards highlights Decorated Earth's commitment to delivering unparalleled craftsmanship and transforming spaces.

Decorated Earth has cultivated a well-deserved reputation for delivering high-quality results, a source of great pride for the team. As a fully licensed and insured company, they operate with the utmost integrity, boasting a team of skilled and qualified tradespeople committed to excellence. Their approach emphasises the use of premium materials, authentic products and trusted suppliers, showcasing a blend of enthusiasm, creative flair and extensive knowledge on every project. Working with diverse tiling materials such as glass mosaics, natural stone, ceramic, porcelain, pebbles, antique and reconstituted tiles.

When it came to selecting the best tiling contractor in Byron Bay for 2023, Decorated Earth emerged as a frontrunner, leaving an undeniable mark on the construction and design industry.“Being an architect, I have seen a lot of tiling, and worked with a lot of tilers. Working with Hank at Decorated Earth was the best experience I've had in 25 years of practising. Great guys to have around on site, nothing is too hard. Their attention to detail, and precision was second to none. Calling Hank a perfectionist is an understatement”. - Sharon Fraser, Architect,“Since moving to the Northern Rivers I have used Hank and his team for 3 bathrooms. He is professional, personable, honest and best of all, the tiling is exceptional. I have been in the building industry for more than forty years and I know about quality. Dan did a first rate job. Thanks Hank”. It's quite clear Decorated Earth set the bar high, showcasing excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction as the cornerstones of their success.

The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. In order to be considered for this award the business must have great customer reviews from more than three various platforms. Businesses that have maintained the very best reputations and records over numerous years with few complaints will score very highly. Businesses that respond to the majority of client comments and reviews consistently will also be viewed very highly. Finally these businesses must lead themselves with the utmost integrity and regularly give back to the community. A Quality Business Award is the seal of quality and acknowledges a true dedication to providing a quality product and exceptional customer service.

