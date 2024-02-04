Gabbi Tuft Launches The GLO Podcast: A Raw Connection To Real Stories

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"GLO promises a fresh perspective, presenting a side of Gabbi and her guests that's uncensored, raw, and unapologetically real"

We are thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of GLO Podcast, Gabbi Tuft's venture into your life's journey, set to premiere on February 9. GLO (Guided Lifestyle Optimization) is not just a podcast; it's a journey into every aspect of life, from health to emotions, featuring captivating stories from inspirational individuals.

Meet Our Diverse Season 1 Guest Lineup

Get ready for an unforgettable season with guests including:



Perez Hilton

Blaire White

Eden the Doll

Heidi Levon

CT Fletcher

Kelsi Bergmann

Katie Forbes

Ophelia Nichols (Momma Tot)

Chavo Guerrero

Robert E. Blackmon Jeff Kotternman (Director of the National Association of Sports Nutrition)



GLO isn't just about expertise; it's about revealing the authentic human side of these renowned personalities.



"We're recording with the industry experts, influencers, and celebrities we all know so well and we're sharing their incredible expertise BUT we're also pulling back the veil and sharing WHO they are as humans,” says Tuft.“It's relatable, it's inspirational, and it's also a wild ride.”

Uncensored and Real: GLO Hits Hard on Controversial Topics

GLO Podcast promises a fresh perspective, presenting a side of Gabbi and her guests that's uncensored, raw, and unapologetically real. Addressing majorly controversial subjects, the podcast aims to resonate with listeners on a profound emotional level.

Where to Listen and Watch

Catch GLO on all major audio podcast platforms, including Apple and Spotify. For an exclusive video experience, head to Gabbi's brand-new Patreon page. Members will enjoy uncensored GLO podcast videos, behind-the-scenes footage, never-before-seen photos, and early access to Gabbi's latest news and events.

Join the GLO Community: Become a Member on Patreon

Elevate your GLO experience by becoming a member of Gabbi Tuft's Patreon community at . Gain exclusive access to a treasure trove of content, connect with like-minded individuals, and be at the forefront of Gabbi's journey.

Don't miss GLO Podcast – where life optimization meets raw authenticity. Stay tuned for a transformative experience like never before.

