Alternative Investment Author Is Doing It Again At The Invest Wealth Summit

Dutch Mendenhall , a prominent thought leader, acclaimed author of "Money Shackles " from the Redefined American Dream movement, and Founder of RADD Companies , is set to lead another groundbreaking event at the Invest Wealth Summit in San Diego. Following the success of the 2023 Summits, Mendenhall is gearing up for what investors call "One of the Most Anticipated Alternative Investment Conferences."

Scheduled for April 19-21, 2024, the Invest Wealth Summit will once again bring together the best and brightest minds in alternative investing, providing a unique opportunity for investors of all experience levels to learn from industry leaders.

“The mission is to bridge the wealth gap and make the American Dream attainable for the 97% of people who are not millionaires. Invest Wealth Summit 2024 is our platform to empower individuals with the knowledge and opportunities needed to achieve financial success,” said Dutch Mendenhall.

Co-Founder of RADD Companies, Amy Vaughn , emphasizes the exceptional educational value of the event, stating, "Nowhere else can you find this level of education and opportunity in alternative investing."

About Invest Wealth Summit

The Invest Wealth Summit is a premier event dedicated to providing expert guidance and networking opportunities for individuals seeking financial freedom and wealth creation. With a lineup of seasoned speakers and interactive sessions, the summit aims to empower attendees with the knowledge and tools needed to break free from financial constraints.



Friday - Sunday

April 19-21, 2024 San Diego, CA



Disclosure for Dutch Mendenhall of RADD Companies (RADD): For more information, please visit Dutch Mendenhall is the brand's public face, and while his role involves promoting and representing the company, his opinions and statements are solely his own and not necessarily reflective of RADD Companies' official stance. Our RADD Companies encompass Alternative Investment Association (AIA), RAD Diversified REIT, RADD Inner Circle, RADD Opportunity Zone Fund, RADD America (land REIT), The Legendary, and TheRAD.

