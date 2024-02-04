Embarc Advisors Triumphs In Axial’S 2023 Lower Middle Market Investment Banking League Tables

(MENAFN- GetNews)





In a remarkable achievement, Embarc Advisors has been distinguished on Axial's esteemed 2023 Lower Middle Market (LMM) Investment Banking League Tables . This recognition is particularly noteworthy as it highlights the firm's pioneering hourly-based fee model in M&A advisory, a disruptive approach in the middle market.

Philip Alberstat , Managing Director at Embarc Advisors, expresses his pride in the team's accomplishment saying, "This honor is a reflection of our entire team's unwavering hard work and dedication. Their commitment to achieving excellence and providing outstanding client service is what distinguishes us in our industry."

Jay Jung , the Founder and Principal of Embarc Advisors, emphasized the importance of their firm's ranking, noting, "Our ranking in the top 10 is more than an honor; it's a testament to our transformative approach in middle market M&A advisory. Our commitment to an hourly fee model aligns us closely with our clients, ensuring exceptional results and fair financial terms."

This recognition from Axial is a celebration of Embarc Advisors' innovative contributions to the middle market M&A advisory field. It confirms their effective growth strategy and deep understanding of the mid-market sector's specific needs. Looking forward, Embarc Advisors continues to set new benchmarks in financial advisement, reinforcing their status as trailblazers and models of excellence in the lower middle market sector.

About Embarc Advisors

Embarc Advisors is building a disruptive corporate finance advisory firm focused on startups, and the middle-market. Founded by a former Goldman Sachs investment banker and McKinsey & Co. consultant, the company delivers the highest level of corporate finance advisory. Rejecting the traditional transaction-fee-based business, Embarc's hourly rate-based fee model delivers a white-glove approach to select deal opportunities to drive above-market outcomes. Embarc's unique business model allows it to support clients through the entire life cycle of the company from capital raise, strategic CFO services, outsourced corporate development and sale of the business.



Composed of a seasoned group of corporate finance experts with backgrounds in investment banking, private equity, consulting, investment management, and strategic finance / FP&A, Embarc is uniquely positioned to provide 360-degree support on the full spectrum of corporate finance needs. Since its inception in 2020, the company successfully closed multiple M&A transactions, executed capital raises from early-stage seed to $100M+ growth equity rounds, and supported the sustainable, profitable growth of several companies as their strategic CFO team.



For more information about Embarc Advisors, visit here .

Media Contact

Company Name: Embarc Advisors

Contact Person: Caleb Harper

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website:

